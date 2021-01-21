Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $64.00 price target on the stock. Impinj traded as high as $58.77 and last traded at $57.33, with a volume of 947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.45.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

PI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Impinj from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Impinj from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,960.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,172. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Impinj by 457.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

