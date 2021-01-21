Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.97

Shares of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 85617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IMPUY shares. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Impala Platinum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.98.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.