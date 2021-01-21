Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) shot up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $15.01. 200,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 128,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMNM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Immunome in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.43.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunome Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes highly targeted and native human cancer antibodies against universal cancer antigens. Its RealMAb technology enables the discovery of novel antigens and the cognate native human antibodies that target antigens; and ScreenMab multiplex functional screening technology identifies monoclonal antibodies that have exquisite for tumor neoantigens.

