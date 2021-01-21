IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMIAY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of IMIAY stock remained flat at $$35.73 during trading on Thursday. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.35. IMI has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $35.73.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

