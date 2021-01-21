IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Up 15.4%

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) shot up 15.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.71 and last traded at $19.44. 464,255 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 431,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $506.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($3.10). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $10,928,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Throne sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $30,417.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.