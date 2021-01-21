Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA) Hits New 1-Year High at $305.00

Shares of Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 305 ($3.98) and last traded at GBX 305 ($3.98), with a volume of 5248950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291 ($3.80).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a market cap of £750.81 million and a P/E ratio of -3,050.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 254.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 214.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.90.

In related news, insider Ben Dorks sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £660,000 ($862,294.23).

About Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

