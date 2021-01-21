ICON Price Reaches $0.78 (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $453.91 million and approximately $92.19 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 583,686,331 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars.

