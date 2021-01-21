Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.94 and last traded at $41.65. Approximately 346,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 452,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.61.

ICHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23. The stock has a market cap of $952.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,229,627.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,279 shares of company stock worth $1,379,968 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ichor by 101.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ichor by 283.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ichor during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

