iBTC Market Cap Hits $12,479.81 (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded down 28.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. One iBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, iBTC has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. iBTC has a market capitalization of $12,479.81 and $8.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00051053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00126159 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00075613 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00284554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00067395 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000701 BTC.

About iBTC

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com

Buying and Selling iBTC

iBTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

