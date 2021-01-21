IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$98.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.20 million.

IBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their price target on shares of IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.33.

Shares of IBG opened at C$9.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$307.81 million and a P/E ratio of 18.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.82. IBI Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.79 and a 12 month high of C$9.91.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

