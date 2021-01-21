IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) (CVE:IB) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) (CVE:IB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.16. IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 35,797 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Get IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) alerts:

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) (CVE:IB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.