IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Given New $4.00 Price Target at CSFB

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price cut by CSFB from $4.25 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.13.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth $82,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

