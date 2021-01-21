iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.36 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, January 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.36 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.27. Desjardins also issued estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$4.10 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IAG. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$59.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.57. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a one year low of C$30.38 and a one year high of C$76.23.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

