HyperQuant Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 50.6% lower against the dollar. HyperQuant has a market cap of $20,676.22 and $10.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00062406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.24 or 0.00534142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00042374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,240.23 or 0.03891208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016635 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

