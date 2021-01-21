HWG Holdings LP Purchases 1,044 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Pool accounts for about 1.0% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total transaction of $7,629,712.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,806,372.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total transaction of $6,579,092.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,024,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,049 shares of company stock valued at $21,314,267. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $371.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,320. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.