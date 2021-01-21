HWG Holdings LP Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

DOCU traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $255.83. 14,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,506. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.36 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.65 and a 200 day moving average of $219.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

