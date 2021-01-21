HWG Holdings LP Has $46,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 402.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,711. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.03. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $259.47.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

