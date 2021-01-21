HWG Holdings LP Has $431,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

HWG Holdings LP lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 297,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,355,000 after purchasing an additional 65,546 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $3,265,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.15. The company had a trading volume of 88,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909,862. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $196.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.