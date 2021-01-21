HWG Holdings LP Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HWG Holdings LP trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,306. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $247.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

