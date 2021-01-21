HWG Holdings LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

HWG Holdings LP decreased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $8,149,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,557,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 220,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 303.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 227,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.68. 2,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.53.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

