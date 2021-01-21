HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

HUYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. China Renaissance Securities lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet cut HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

NYSE HUYA opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13. HUYA has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 0.96.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.36. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 333.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,834,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029,393 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter worth approximately $68,877,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,995,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HUYA by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,192,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,207,000 after buying an additional 2,329,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the period. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

