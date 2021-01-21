Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HCM opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36. Hutchison China MediTech has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 30.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,687,000 after acquiring an additional 770,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,421,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,134,000 after acquiring an additional 103,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,526,000 after buying an additional 34,903 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 875.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 399,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 415,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 92,339 shares during the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

