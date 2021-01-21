Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,007 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Huntsman worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Huntsman by 7,577.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,753,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,154,000 after buying an additional 2,717,561 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 267.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,863,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,964 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $13,496,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 4,038.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 517,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 504,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $8,201,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $29.18.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

