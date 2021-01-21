Humanscape Trading 16.4% Higher Over Last Week (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Humanscape token can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and $285,600.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00060573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.00524839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00040801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,184.73 or 0.03817947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016746 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

HUM is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

