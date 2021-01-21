Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE HUM traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $414.67. The company had a trading volume of 33,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,452. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $408.36 and a 200 day moving average of $410.34. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.55.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.