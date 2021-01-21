Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Shares Gap Up to $11.25

Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.25, but opened at $14.05. Hudson Global shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 298 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 million, a P/E ratio of -30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.25). Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Global, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

