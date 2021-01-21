Hudson Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 6.2% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 79,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 62,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $135.67. 85,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,760,933. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.95 and a 12 month high of $139.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.32.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

