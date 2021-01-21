Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $4.37 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Hudson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF makes up 1.9% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMF. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 202,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,354,000. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at about $578,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,868. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $74.96 and a one year high of $139.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.02.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

