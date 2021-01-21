Hudson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hudson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,225 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,542 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,521,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 452,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $64,908,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,906 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,347. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.70 and a 200-day moving average of $133.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $139,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,447.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $96,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,427 shares of company stock worth $4,449,004 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.24.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

