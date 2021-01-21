Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.10

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.10 and last traded at $60.85, with a volume of 61 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.51.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.60.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $924.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 158.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 29.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

