H&T Group plc (HAT.L) (LON:HAT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $269.33

H&T Group plc (HAT.L) (LON:HAT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $269.33 and traded as low as $264.00. H&T Group plc (HAT.L) shares last traded at $275.00, with a volume of 18,094 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 255.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 269.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95. The company has a market capitalization of £109.63 million and a PE ratio of 7.07.

In other news, insider Richard Withers acquired 10,000 shares of H&T Group plc (HAT.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £22,700 ($29,657.70).

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

