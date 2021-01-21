Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 644 ($8.41).

Shares of HWDN opened at GBX 689.20 ($9.00) on Wednesday. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 394 ($5.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 736.80 ($9.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 687.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 610.35. The firm has a market cap of £4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 30.06.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

