Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.88.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.
In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 196,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,141,433. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.83.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
