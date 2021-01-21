Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 176,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,778,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,905,000 after acquiring an additional 859,160 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 196,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,141,433. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

