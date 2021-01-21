Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.60 Million

Analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to report sales of $238.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $193.00 million and the highest is $267.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HST shares. Raymond James cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

HST stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.72. 259,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,141,433. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,464 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,611,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,370 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,107,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,390 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,877,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,741,000 after buying an additional 3,100,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $29,673,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

