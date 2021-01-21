Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) PT Lowered to $40.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HRL. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken purchased 6,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

