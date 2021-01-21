Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) EVP Matthew P. Sharpe Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew P. Sharpe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

On Monday, November 16th, Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $140,315.00.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $43.76 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 12.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,768,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,129,000 after acquiring an additional 207,584 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 39.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.