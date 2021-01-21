Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.6% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 70,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.95. The stock had a trading volume of 56,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.29 and its 200 day moving average is $179.17. The firm has a market cap of $144.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

