HOLD Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,490.00 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. HOLD has a market cap of $4.48 million and $3,490.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOLD token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HOLD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00051535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00126699 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00073479 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00283881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00068698 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOLD is hold.co . The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

HOLD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars.

