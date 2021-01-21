Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HMLP. Barclays upped their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Höegh LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $540.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%. The company had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

