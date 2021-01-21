Hock Ming Ting Sells 12,594 Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 12,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $55,791.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,351.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hock Ming Ting also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Hock Ming Ting sold 1,600 shares of Trio-Tech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $7,024.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Hock Ming Ting sold 10,000 shares of Trio-Tech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $43,300.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Hock Ming Ting sold 4,500 shares of Trio-Tech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $20,385.00.

Trio-Tech International stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.71% of Trio-Tech International worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

