Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.20

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

HTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.80. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $604.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 194,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $681,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

