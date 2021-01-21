Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.20

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.
HTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 194,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $681,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
Hilltop Company Profile (NYSE:HTH)
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.