Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 23.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 31.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $5,092,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HIW traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

