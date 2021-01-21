Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $802,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LEN traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.60. The stock had a trading volume of 194,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,026. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

