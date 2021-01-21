Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after buying an additional 999,428 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,025,000 after buying an additional 992,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after buying an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $243,925,000 after buying an additional 809,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.93. 187,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,549. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

