Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,618 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.46. 1,127,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,870,582. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average is $56.07. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $67.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.