Highland Capital Management LLC Has $5.43 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.58. 72,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,142. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.19. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $246.41.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

