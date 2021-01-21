Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.53. The stock had a trading volume of 313,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,407. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.32 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47. The company has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

