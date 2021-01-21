Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $91.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.48. Hexagon AB has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

