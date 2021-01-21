Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Hess by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hess by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

Shares of HES stock opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.