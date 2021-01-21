Hershey Trust Co. Invests $384,000 in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Revolution Medicines comprises about 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,903,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,634,000 after purchasing an additional 229,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $43.36. 7,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,057. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. The company had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

